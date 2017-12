Comedic actress Niecy Nash is well known for her roles in shows like Reno 911 and her hit TNT series Claws.

Whether it’s a drama or comedy, Nash proves time and time again that she can do it all.

Her latest project is alongside Hollywood heavy-hitters Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig in the Sci-fi drama film, Downsizing, which is currently in theaters.

When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to overpopulation, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressful lives for a more new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

During an interview on TheGrio LIVE, Nash dished her character as the funny salesperson for the fictional Leisureland.

“My character, she wants to give them all of the upticks, all of the things that will make [downsizing] great for you. I look at all your finances and all your resources and I tell you how well you could be living,” Nash tells theGrio‘s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

“And then you go back home to your cracker box jack home your living in, and you’re like wait a minute. Because if you’re only this big, the size of a coffee table, a small end table can be a mansion. So I’m trying to convince them, even though I haven’t done it, I’m good at my job.”

Nash is not only good at her job in the film Downsizing; her acting chops on Claws also landed her a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the NAACP Image Awards.

Despite her starring roles and accolades, Nash says that her success really comes down to faith.

“The thing that I say, God will always stamp your destiny on the canvas of your imagination. Things will happen that will make you want to doubt that, make you want to question that, make you want to second guess that. But I say hold on to that no matter what,” she says.

“Whatever else is happening, because the man don’t lie, you hold on to the thing that he gave you. You tuck that in and you pursue that thing. The three [words] I live by in my career is ‘no matter what.’ I don’t care if I have to cry all the way to an audition where I have to go be funny. When I get in there, I’m going to wipe my face, pull up and walk in and be like ‘She’s here. There she is. She’s ready!’”

Nash recollected her earlier career when she would have to take her three young children into call back auditions. “I had the corner of the casting office set up like a preschool. No matter what, I believed that to be in entertainment was a call on my life,” she recalled.

Being a woman in Hollywood has it challenges. As stories continue to circulate in the news about the abuse, rape, and sexual misconduct in Hollywood. Nash says she’s glad that women are speaking out.

“It’s a hard subject but I’m glad that women are not only finding their voices, but know that they have a community to support them with what they are going through. And it’s not just women, you have some men dealing with it too. Which means that it’s not necessary a gender thing, it’s just an abuse of power thing,” she says.

“I love that we’re finding our way in it right now, because there’s always another generation coming. That generation will know that I don’t have to accept that, Oh I can speak out about that, or I can say something about that. Absolutely! You can and you should. Speak your truth, even if your voice shakes.”

Downsizing hits theaters NOW! Check out theGrio’s full interview with Niecy Nash below.