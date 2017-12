The story of a college student finishing a college final exam while in labor went viral last week after a photo of her working hard hit the internet.

“It’s the perfect explanation of my life,” she wrote in the December 12 post. “Yes I’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet.”

Nayzia Thomas, 19, gave birth to her son, Anthony, at 1:30 pm on the same day. She did manage to finish the psychology exam on dissociative identity disorder before her son was born.

“It was hard to focus, but I had such a motivation to finish before I brought my son into the world, so that he could be my only focus,” Thomas said.

No incompletes here

The teen was working three jobs and going to college when she found out she was pregnant. The baby decided to be born earlier than expected and Thomas refused to take an incomplete in the course.

Raising the Bar: Mom-To-Be Works on College Final While in Labor, Delivers Healthy Baby Boy #Trending via @MorningExp @naydxll https://t.co/CaPYO2LgbD — Melissa Knowles (@Knowlesitall) December 21, 2017

She spoke of a post-delivery emergency she experienced on December 14 and told her social media followers that she got a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

“We had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I’m finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!” She posted to Twitter.

“My school reached out to congratulate me and make sure I was given resources and information about how I can receive extra help next semester being a new mother,” Thomas said.

