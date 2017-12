The suspicious package was left at California home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

On Saturday, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got quite the surprise for the holidays.

A bomb squad was sent to Mnuchin’s California home after a suspicious Christmas package was left on his property. As it turns out, the “gift” ending up being a nice package of horse poop.

Bomb squad responds

The LAPD bomb squad responded to the home after a neighbor reported seeing a package wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper left on the Mnuchin’s driveway.

The suspicious package, which was signed from “the American people,” was filled with horse manure.

LAPD Sgt. R. Briggs said authorities determined that there was no threat to the Mnuchin family.

Merry Christmas

The package also came with a Christmas card with derogatory remarks about Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and the $1.5 trillion GOP tax bill that was signed into law this week.

Shortly after its discovery and inspection, the Christmas present was removed from the scene. Authorities said that no one was evacuated from the area at any point.

No additional information has been released on the package’s contents. It is unclear if Mnuchin or his wife Louise Linton were home at the time of the incident.

Mocked in the past

Mnuchin and his wife have been subjected to ridicule in the past. Most recently, the couple was mocked for posting images of themselves in their expensive designer clothes, while posing with dollar bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

That was not the first time they’ve appeared tone deaf as it relates to how they spend money. This past summer, Linton faced backlash after she bragged about her designer wardrobe on social media.