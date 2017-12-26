Azealia Banks is now sorry for attacking Beyoncé: I felt left out

We’re coming up on the new year, and for many people, that means new beginnings. In that spirit, Azealia Banks looks like she’s trying to mend bridges with Beyoncé.

Banks had trashed Queen Bey over Lemonade in the past, but now, the Harlem rapper says that she didn’t mean it.

She admitted to “throwing tantrums” but said she only did so because she felt like she was on the outside looking in.

As some may remember, Banks and Beyoncé reportedly worked on a collaboration that never saw the light of day.

Feeling left out

“Beyonce, I apologize for throwing tantrums in the past. They totally came from a place of feeling left out,” Banks wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “You’ve inspired so much of the way I think about/value you myself as a performer and I ADORE you. Your presence in the art world and on earth is supernatural and and am so so so inspired by you. YOU DESERVE THE BEST. You deserve the finest things in life AND FINEST ART the art world has to offer. What’s mine is yours… anything you want of my art, etc YOU CAN HAVE. I would give you the clothes off of my back girl!! Thank you for always making the little black girl in me smile?. You’ve truly always been a beacon of light for me and I’m so so humbled by this.”

Looks like Banks is asking for a clean slate. We’ll just have to see what Beyonce (and the Beyhive) have to say about it.