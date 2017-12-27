On Thursday Buckley Kuhn-Fricker texted a friend saying that her teen daughter’s boyfriend was out of their lives for good. Just a few hours later she and her husband were murdered.

Kuhn-Fricker had spent the week trying to convince her daughter to break up with the “outspoken neo-Nazi.” It appears she was successful based on the text she had sent her friend.

The 17-year-old boyfriend shot and killed Buckley and her husband, Scott, inside of their home in Reston, Virginia. The murders happened around 5 am Friday. Others were home at the time including the couple’s children and other relatives who had gathered to spend the holiday together.

The alleged murderer then turned the gun on himself and is currently in critical condition in a local hospital.

On Saturday he was charged with two counts of murder. Police had spent Friday investigating at the large home that was still decorated for Christmas with snowflakes and wreaths.

Authorities have not released a motive for the double homicide but family and friends feel certain that it had to do with their dislike of the teen. One friend said the slaying was the result of them trying to “keep hate out of their home.”

Buckley owned an elder-care business and was known as a tolerant woman who was passionate about civil rights and social justice. That is why she felt it necessary to be firm with her daughter when she saw that the 16-year-old’s boyfriend had posted alarming things on Twitter related to race.

Kuhn-Fricker sent the principal at the school the young couple attended screenshots of the account she believed belonged to the boyfriend. These images and posts praised Hitler, supported Nazi book-burnings, had violent, homophobic content and said derogatory things about Jewish people.

In the email to the principal the concerned mother wrote, “I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” according to the copy that a friend provided to the media. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”

The message went on to say that she was told by her daughter over the summer that the boyfriend was good in history. The girl then asked her mother, “Did you know that Jews were partly to blame for WWII?”

The teens had begun dating in June and the girl would often spend hours on the phone just listening to him talk. Family and friends felt the boy was trying to indoctrinate her with his own white-supremacist ideas.

In recent weeks when told to stop seeing the “neo-Nazi” the girl became so distraught that she refused to eat.