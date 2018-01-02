Trans activist who called Caitlyn Jenner a ‘fraud’ will run for office

Ashlee Marie Preston, the transgender activist most famous for her viral confrontation with Caitlyn Jenner, will run for office in California.

Specifically, Preston has her sights on the District 54 State Assembly seat. The seat is up for a special election, because Sebastian Ridley-Thomas recently resigned.

“As someone directly impacted by the issues that often diminish the quality of life, I have an acute understanding of which policies must be put into play in order to move progress forward for the constituents of the 54th district and beyond. I believe in prioritizing people over politics,” Preston said in a press release, according to The Advocate.

“We are more than poll percentage points; we are real people with real stories. I fully intend to continue honoring those experiences, and advocating for those who don’t have a seat at the table.”

The confrontation with Caitlin Jenner

In August, Preston rose to prominence when she confronted Jenner at a Trans Chorus of Los Angeles event.

Specifically, she called out Jenner’s support of Donald Trump.

“You’re a f–king fraud,” Preston told Jenner. “It’s really f–ked up that you continue to support somebody…that’s erasing our f–king community. And you support it!”

The story of the confrontation made national headlines. Now, it seems Preston is ready to take that notoriety and work to improve the community.