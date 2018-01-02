Steve Harvey’s NYE outfit gets the first roast of 2018

The TV host causes online snickers with matching all-white outfit

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey rang in the new year in style.

On New Year’s Eve, Harvey was on the streets of New York City getting ready for the ball to drop. But considering the cold temperatures, he knew he needed to bundle up.

And so he did it with a matching white coat and hat.

Steve Harvey (L) and Maria Menounos pose after her wedding ceremony during Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square at Marriott Marquis Times Square on Dec. 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MM)

Twitter reacts

The all-white ensemble had Twitter talking all the way into the New Year, drawing comparisons to cartoon characters and other famous people.

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some hilariously thought he looked like an inside-out Oreo. Still others simply applauded his foresight in getting bundled up for the cold.

Check out some of the best Twitter roasts below.