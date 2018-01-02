The TV host causes online snickers with matching all-white outfit

Steve Harvey rang in the new year in style.

On New Year’s Eve, Harvey was on the streets of New York City getting ready for the ball to drop. But considering the cold temperatures, he knew he needed to bundle up.

And so he did it with a matching white coat and hat.

Twitter reacts

The all-white ensemble had Twitter talking all the way into the New Year, drawing comparisons to cartoon characters and other famous people.

“Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some hilariously thought he looked like an inside-out Oreo. Still others simply applauded his foresight in getting bundled up for the cold.

Check out some of the best Twitter roasts below.

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey AKA Doug Dimmadome: Owner of the Dimsdale Dimmadome pic.twitter.com/wq1ws9lMuI — Jedi Knight Josh (@josh_mcpheron) January 1, 2018

I respect the fact Steve Harvey started the new year looking like a snowman who solves mysteries pic.twitter.com/NztLwcre6j — Baby New Year’s Full Diaper (@MarkAgee) January 1, 2018

RT Steve Harvey hotdog or else you’ll have bad luck all 2018 pic.twitter.com/9sqZWmp0o3 — i feel god in this chili’s tonight (@faithwithanf) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looks like the most lit church lady ever. pic.twitter.com/ts6S5oHxrO — 2002 Chris Jericho (@slickvick_23) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey look like Frosty’s black best friend, Frisky the Snowman. pic.twitter.com/meWgZQ3UU7 — Real Facade Votes. (@realfacade1) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey walked in like pic.twitter.com/o4C3O11Dpe — LaLa (@lasonyaj71) January 1, 2018