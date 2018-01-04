Ciara shows off sexy bedroom photos shot by husband Russell Wilson

The singer shows off her post-baby body in semi-nude snaps

A couple that takes a photoshoot together, stays together–or so that appears to be the case for Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Ciara showed off a series of nearly nude bedroom pictures shot by her husband.

The singer showed off the images on Instagram, which feature the mother of two in nothing but a white button-down shirt, with her hair in braids.

Ciara just had a baby in April, but you wouldn’t be able to tell looking at these gorgeous snaps, all of which were presented without comment, except for one heart-eye emoji that Ciara tagged her husband in.

As for Wilson, he’s on the off season and clearly pursuing a few hobbies–photography being one of them.

Check out the amazing images below.

