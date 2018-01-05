We’re barely into the new year and folks are already trying it.
Most of the people and entities described here are habitual line-steppers (word to Charlie Murphy) whose actions are not surprising, but still *truly* annoying:
Ya’ll President
“President Trump has something now he didn’t have a year ago, that is a set of accomplishments that nobody can deny. The accomplishments are there, look at his record, he has had a very significant first year.” @LouDobbs Show,David Asman & Ed Rollins
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
But of course. What is a list of people trying it without 45? This man (y’all’s president) had the nerve to tweet that he is going to announce the “Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards” of the year. There are approximately 89,447,342 more important issues for the leader of the free world to dedicate time to instead of a useless, made-up awards ceremony. However, whoever these award recipients are, they are sure to proudly show off their absurdly titled “prizes.” Easy ratings and clicks, why not?