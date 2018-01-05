We’re barely into the new year and folks are already trying it.

Most of the people and entities described here are habitual line-steppers (word to Charlie Murphy) whose actions are not surprising, but still *truly* annoying:

Ya’ll President

Donald Trump thegrio.com
President Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

But of course. What is a list of people trying it without 45? This man (y’all’s president) had the nerve to tweet that he is going to announce the “Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards” of the year. There are approximately 89,447,342 more important issues for the leader of the free world to dedicate time to instead of a useless, made-up awards ceremony. However, whoever these award recipients are, they are sure to proudly show off their absurdly titled “prizes.” Easy ratings and clicks, why not?

