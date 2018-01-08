Fans of Donald Glover's hit show Atlanta have a few months to wait for its official return on FX on March 1.

Fans of Donald Glover‘s hit show Atlanta have a few months to wait for its official return on FX on March 1. Fortunately, the first trailer for Atlanta Season 2 is finally here to hold us over.

The trailer debuted during Sunday night’s Golden Globes. It doesn’t contain any dialogue, but instead shows ‘live’ scenes of the characters in different settings.

The camera pans from one scene to the next, showing Earnest “Earn” Marks at a restaurant with PaperBoy and Vanessa. The next scene he is sitting inside a club with PaperBoy and Darius.

Finally, we see Earn relaxing on the hood of a car with PaperBoy while Darius mows the lawn. Visually, the colors, cast and haunting melodies of Sonder’s “Too Fast,” make it the perfect tease of one of our favorite shows.

We can’t wait for this Atlanta to return for Season 2 and we’re hoping this is just the first of many previews to come.

Check out the first trailer for Season 2 of Atlanta below: