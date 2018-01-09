WATCH: New ‘Black Panther’ trailer is released–and it’s EPIC!

New sneak peek of Marvel film is EPIC---but you already knew that

A new trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther film dropped during the National College Football Championship Game last night, and we can hardly wait to see this movie in theaters.

The film, Marvel’s eighteenth in its cinematic universe, follows the story of the titular character, T’Challa, whose father died in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War. The film sees the protagonist ascend to the throne of the fictional African country Wakanda, but finds his leadership challenged from within the kingdom and outside.

Chadwick Boseman stars as the Black Panther, with Ryan Coogler set to direct. Other stars include Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The film will be released Feb. 16, but in the meantime, we have this amazing promo to tide us over. Check it out below.