A Wisconsin teacher has sparked outrage after instructing students to write “3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons.”

The educator’s lapse of judgment came to light after Trameka Brown-Berry shared her son assignment on Facebook and asked if others felt it was inappropriate.

Wednesday, administrators from Our Redeemer Lutheran School responded apologized for a fourth-grade homework assignment. School administrator Jim Van Dellen explained the homework was an “unintentionally, poorly worded assignment” and that members of the faculty were “in active conversations with parents.”

Brown-Berry later wrote an update confirming that Van Dellen promptly addressed her concerns. The school also sent letters of apology to the families of its 240 students through email.

H. Nelson Goodson, administrator of Hispanic News Network U.S.A., saw the original post and is now questioning why a teacher would pose such a question to young people in the first place.

“It was very insensitive for the teacher to do that,” Goodson said. “The bigotry and anti-diversity feelings in this country lead people to believe it’s OK to act like that.

When Brown-Berry’s son Jerome handed in his homework he wrote, “I feel there is no good reason for slavery.”