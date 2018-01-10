A 20-year-old Arkansas man blamed an imaginary Black man after he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

According to local station KAIT, Officer Victoria Evans was called to St. Bernards Medical Center for a gunshot wound. There, the man claimed that a “black male wearing all black ran up to him and pulled a gun from his hip area and pointed it at him.”

The man told Evans that he grabbed the gun and tried to fight back, at which point the gun went off.

But the man’s mother stepped in to unravel that story. She convinced him to tell the truth: that he had found the gun on the ground and accidentally shot himself in the hand when he picked it up and played with it.

According to the mother, her son “was scared to tell the truth because he doesn’t want to go to jail.”

