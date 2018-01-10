MADAME PRESIDENT: ‘Oprah 2020’ merchandise is already on sale

The e-commerce business is already looking to capitalize off the hype

#Oprah2020 is already a reality, if you go by the amount of merchandise already on sale.

According to TMZ, merchandise called for Oprah Winfrey to be the next President of the United States has been flooding the market ever since her epic Golden Globes speech.

From mugs to tee shirts to pencils to buttons and more, you can show your support for an Oprah presidency in so many ways already.

Some of the merchandise, the site reported, also suggests a full ticket: Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

There’s even an Oprah2020.com site getting geared up, but TMZ reported that “it’s not ready yet.”

Check out some of the merchandise currently available for sale below.