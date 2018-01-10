WATCH: Oprah Winfrey’s home is affected by deadly mudslides

On Tuesday, deadly mudslides and flash floods swept through parts of California, with several homes damaged in the process, including Oprah Winfrey’s.

Winfrey took to Instagram with a series of videos showing the damage. In one, she walked through deep mud in her boots to show the depth of the damage. In another, she showcased nearby flames from a gas leak in the middle of the rain.

‘Praying for our community’

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides,” she captioned the post.

Just a month after deadly wildfires ravaged the same Southern California area, the mudslides left at least 13 people dead and 25 injured. At least 50 people were rescued by air, with more rescued on the ground as emergency responders rushed to save those trapped by the flash floods and mud.