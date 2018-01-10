Shocking new details emerge about the infamous Trump dossier

A transcript of testimony with firm behind dossier is released to the public

Details involving the infamous Trump dossier continue to evolve, particularly after a senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee released the transcript of an interview with the firm behind its release.

The unilateral release has only added to the ongoing political feud between Democrats and Republicans.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein released the transcript over the expressed wishes of Republican Chairman Charles E. Grassley, who said that the transcript release undermined the committee, according to the Washington Post.

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation,” she said of her decision.

–REPORT: Lawyers scramble as Robert Mueller seeks to interview Trump–

British ex-spy contacted FBI over Trump dossier

According to the interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn R. Simpson, the person who compiled the dossier, British ex-spy Christopher Steele, had contacted the FBI with concerns about Trump.

When Steele was interviewed by the FBI again in October, the agents reportedly made it clear that they believed at least some of what Steele said.

“My understanding was that they believed Chris at this point — that they believed Chris might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization,” Simpson said.

‘Somebody’s already been killed’

Another newsworthy moment in the interview came when Simpson’s attorney Joshua A. Levy indicated that someone had died because of the dossier.

“Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work,” Levy said late in the interview, according to the transcript.

While Levy didn’t expand on that claim, a source close to the investigation to The Post that Fusion GPS was worried about Steele’s sources overseas. A few people were murdered overseas shortly after the dossier’s publication. However, there is no evidence that their murders were linked to the dossier itself.