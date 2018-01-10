A white nationalist is running for an open congressional seat in Pennsylvania.

Sean Donahue, who was convicted last year for making terroristic threats against a local prosecutor, has announced on a Facebook page and website that he will be seeking the 11th District seat in Pennsylvania.

According to his Facebook page, Donahue believed that “the US was created for Americans who chose to worship God through Christianity. Freedom of Religion is for all forms of Christianity but nothing else, certainly not Islam, Voodoo or Satanic worship.”

One Republican won’t debate with him

However, one of Donahue’s potential opponents flat out refused to debate with him when he learned that Donahue would be at the Dauphin County Council of Republican Women.

“It has come to my attention that the DCCRW has invited Sean Donahue, an individual who holds anti-Semitic, pro-segregationist, and white-supremacist views and values to speak alongside other candidates at a Republican candidate forum this upcoming Saturday,” Lewis said in statement.

“I have decided to rescind my RSVP for the candidate forum and am calling on my fellow Republican candidates to do the same until the DCCRW has withdrawn Mr. Donahue’s invitation to address the Republican audience.”

“Americans fight Nazis,” Lewis said in a video statement posted to PoliticsPA.com. “We don’t invite them onto a stage to spew their hatred.”

Still, it should be noted that Lewis himself has some questionable views. 50StatesofBlue noted that he had used the phrase “Make America Great Again” and also said that he would be running an “America-first” campaign.

It’s nice to see that not all Republicans are going to stand for a white nationalist sharing the stage with them, but the political reality that allowed candidates like Roy Moore to get so close to being in the United States Senate means Donahue might still be allowed a seat at the table anyway. And that’s the real shame of the Republican Party.