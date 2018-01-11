On Tuesday, Kanye West was spotted at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with his father, Ray West.

Video from fellow visitors at the Washington, D.C., museum shows the other museum-goers getting distracted from the tour when they realize the Grammy-winner rapper is touring the historic center as well.

As for Kanye West himself, he seems to be listening intently to the tour guides and nodding along to their explanations, Billboard reported.

It’s a rare public appearance for the rapper, who has been keeping an unusually low profile lately.

We hope that West and his father enjoyed the tour and that the others at the museum did eventually get to go back to focusing on the museum itself.

Quietly reaching out to a fan in need

While Kanye West hasn’t been out in public much, he did also make headlines recently for reaching out to a fan dying of cancer.

According to TMZ, the preteen girl was a huge fan of West’s, so her family had worked hard to get a hold of him.

Finally, last week, he FaceTimed with the girl, who was thrilled to have the chance to talk to her favorite rapper.

After the two of them chatted for a good, long time, she asked him to rap her favorite song, “I Love Kanye.” He of course obliged.

Sadly, the fan passed away not long after the conversation.

Another sick child

Of course, Kanye West recently had more on his plate to deal with when his son, Saint, was hospitalized with pneumonia.

After Saint was released from the hospital, mom Kim Kardashian took to social media to thank her fans for their thoughts and prayers and also to thank all those who worked on Saint during his hospitalization.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she wrote on Instagram. “Pneumonia is so scary.”

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued. “We are so grateful for you all!”