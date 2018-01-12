In an all new low even for him, President Donald Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, “shithole countries” and wondered out loud why the United States would want immigrants from those nations. The vulgar statement was made in the oval office during a meeting with senators about immigration.

It did not take long for politicians, pundits, and celebrities to offer pointed responses to the president’s boorish words.

Van Jones

.@VanJones68 to former Trump advisor @JasonMillerinDC: “You should denounce it … Why won’t you denounce s-hole nation?” https://t.co/oQtEWKzx1F — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

Joy Ann Reid

.@JoyAnnReid: My parents were immigrants from what Trump calls “shithole” countries #inners pic.twitter.com/QYCZwEdKVM — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2018

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

Don Lemon

Don Lemon calls Trump racist here & then amazingly through silence, tells people who still support him to go f*ck themselves. This is an inspiring watch. Kudos to Don for stepping up.#RacistTrump @donlemon https://t.co/OVAV8v449F — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018

Bakari Sellers

Jussie Smollet