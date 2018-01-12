In an all new low even for him, President Donald Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, “shithole countries” and wondered out loud why the United States would want immigrants from those nations. The vulgar statement was made in the oval office during a meeting with senators about immigration.
It did not take long for politicians, pundits, and celebrities to offer pointed responses to the president’s boorish words.
Van Jones
.@VanJones68 to former Trump advisor @JasonMillerinDC: "You should denounce it … Why won't you denounce s-hole nation?" https://t.co/oQtEWKzx1F
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018
Joy Ann Reid
.@JoyAnnReid: My parents were immigrants from what Trump calls "shithole" countries #inners pic.twitter.com/QYCZwEdKVM
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2018
Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)
Here is my statement on the President's comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL
— Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018
Don Lemon
Don Lemon calls Trump racist here & then amazingly through silence, tells people who still support him to go f*ck themselves. This is an inspiring watch. Kudos to Don for stepping up.#RacistTrump @donlemon https://t.co/OVAV8v449F
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018
Bakari Sellers
Jussie Smollet
Shut the hell up you bitch ass nigga. You will continue to run this country further into the ground and risk lives every time you breathe. You're not the president. Just a dumpster full of hate. FOH. Sick to my stomach that literal shit currently represents America to the world. https://t.co/qoNWllmZIm
— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 12, 2018