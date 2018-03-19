Dwayne Wade has been visibly active in Florida’s politics following his return to the Miami Heat and the February 14th deadly shooting that killed 17 students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High.

In an interview with CNN’s Dave Brigg’s, the NBA star reiterated his position on being more than just an athlete.

“I do more than dribble,” Dwyane Wade said during an interview on CNN’s New Day.

Dwyane Wade’s words appear to be a direct response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who called out Cleveland Caveliers star LeBron James for his political statements, telling the all-star to “shut up and dribble.”

Dwyane Wade’s response to Ingraham’s ignorance was likely shaped when he learned that Joaquin Oliver—a 17-year-old boy killed during the tragic school shooting—would be buried in his jersey.

“I can’t imagine what these families are dealing with, are going through,” Wade continued on CNN. “But what I try to do is I try to put myself in that situation—and the heartache and the hurt, just even trying to imagine it, is too much to bear.”

Visiting Parkland

On the same day Secretary of Education Betsy Devos embarrassingly exited the Florida high school after reportedly planning to meet with students, Dwyane Wade was warmly welcomed.

“Can Dwayne Wade be our new secretary of education? He’s done 1000 times more than Betsy DeVos today,” wrote the school’s newspaper editor, Carly Desmond, on Twitter.space“>

Wade is just one of the many celebrities who has called for increased awareness around gun safety in the wake of the massacre. Excited students and faculty posted pictures and video all over social media detailing the player’s visit.

“I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” Dwyane Wade told the students as they crowded around him.

“As someone out here in the public eye, I’m proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, because of the future of this world because of you guys,” he continued.

The NBA star has vowed to use his considerable platform to raise awareness about gun violence and support the survivors.