At 10:41 AM, the male shooter was confirmed deceased at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in Maryland. The remainder of the students have been removed from the school to a nearby location for parent reunification which is currently ongoing.

At this time investigators cannot confirm the relationship between the shooter and his victims and are combing through student’s social media posts to determine if there was indication of previous threats.

The two students are still hospitalized and in critical condition.

Great Mills High School in Maryland reportedly went on lockdown Tuesday morning following news of a school shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened after classes began at 8:15am. St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron reported to NBC Washington that the shooter pulled out a gun and shot a teen girl just before being injured in a shootout with a resource officer. Another student boy was also reportedly hit by a bullet.

The officer on the scene reportedly was not injured. The female victim and the shooter are reportedly in critical condition at MedStar Mary’s hospital. The male victim is also in critica,l but stable condition.

The cause of the shooting is unclear and the relationship between the shooter and the female victim is unknown at this time.

“You train to respond to this and you hope that you never ever have to,” Sheriff Cameron said. “This is the realization of your worst nightmare — that, in a school, that our children could be attacked. And so as quickly … as that SRO responded and engaged, there’s grievous injuries to two students.”

He added: “Now begins the second phase of this operation and that’s the background and the investigation and the attempt for the school to return to normal, so to speak.”

Baltimore’s FBI team, ATF special agents, and the St. Mary County Police Department were also on the scene, according to CNN.

A video currently circulating on Facebook (footage by Al Murray) reportedly shows a police officer responding to the shooting. Murray, who was seemingly driving by at the time, also notes in the video that he sees an officer running into the building with a shotgun or rifle.

CNN spoke with Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, who was on the scene. He told reporters that he was currently on lockdown in his classroom. Police were reportedly going through each classroom one at a time, escorting students to safety.

Freese also noted that the incident in question reportedly occurred in their “art hallway.” Freese said he did not hear the shots himself, as the classroom he is in is on the opposite side of the alleged location of the incident.

“I’m still a little shaken up,” he said on the phone.

Freese also noted that their school had practiced drills prior to the event.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen,” Freese continued on CNN. “I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

CNN reports that a little over 1,500 students attend Great Mills High School and 56 percent of the student body are students of color. Their four-year graduation rate stands at 91 percent

Last week, many of the students were documented having participated in the National School Walk-Out in solidarity with the survivors and in memory of the students and staff who lost their lives following the February 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida.