A docuseries based on the tragic death of Trayvon Martin is set to be released at The Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The docuseries, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, was produced by Jay-Z, Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and Nick Sandow.

Nearly six years ago, the unarmed 17-year-old high school student was tragically gunned down by George Zimmerman. The murder and subsequent acquittal set off a wave of national protests against racial bias and an unjust criminal justice system, and inspired the initial formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to The Grapevine, the series is loosely based on the book written by Trayvon’s parents, titled Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.

The six-part production, titled Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, will offer a “definitive look at one of the most-talked-about, controversial events of the last decade.”

Creating a legacy

On the sixth anniversary of the tragic death of Trayvon Martin and the 2018 Trayvon Martin Peace Walk, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, released the first trailer to his co-produced documentary series about the slain teen.

And Jay-Z stated, “We want to make sure that we stand and support and we never forget [that] Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here, so you guys never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through. His name will sit alongside some of the greats [who] lost their life to push our culture forward—the Martin Luther Kings, the [Gandhis]; that’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope, and pushes us into a better direction.”

Christopher Jackson, the editor for Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin also spoke on the impact of Trayvon Martin’s legacy.

“It first brings Trayvon back to life as the full, three-dimensional, complex kid he was, through his parents’ eyes,” said editor Christopher Jackson with Random House’s One World, “and then to the dark and confusing days following his death, which slowly transform into the blossoming of a powerful, historic movement for change and healing that we’re still watching unfold five years later. Everyone who’s been reading the manuscript is in tears by the second chapter.”

According to Rolling Stone, the documentary will also examine the Black Lives Matter movement which continues to propel conversations around “race, politics, power, money, and the criminal justice system.”

On what would have been his 23rd birthday last month, Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, took to Twitter to pay tribute to her fallen son, whose life has inspired so many to join the social justice movement.

“Happy Heavenly ’23’ Birthday Trayvon you will forever be my Son/Sun !!” tweeted Fulton.