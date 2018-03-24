Tiffany Haddish is hot, hot, hot in Hollywood right now and just landed a new gig that’s “oh so Tiffany”.

The actress has been tapped to join the cast as a key new character in The Lego Movie 2, due to release on Feb. 8, 2019.

Details about the upcoming film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mike Mitchell is directing the movie, which sees original voice stars Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks returning as regular guy turned Master Builder Emmet Brickowoski and Wyldstyle, respectively. Will Arnett is returning to voice Batman, while Channing Tatum will return as Superman and Jonah Hill as Green Lantern.

It seems the crew is keeping details about the plot hush hush, which makes it even more intriguing.

Haddish takes over Hollywood

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish has been on quite a roll since her breakout in the surprise hit Girls Trip. She will next be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on TBS’ The Last O.G., which premieres April 3, and opposite Kevin Hart in Universal Pictures’ Night School, which opens Sept. 28.

The actress will host the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards, and she inked a first-look deal with HBO earlier this year, which followed on the heels of her book The Last Black Unicorn earning a spot on the New York Times best-seller list in December.

More projects, more projects

Tiffany Haddish clearly plans to live her best life in 2018 and her latest gig will allow her to flex a new set of acting muscles.

The comedienne has reportedly signed on to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in The Kitchen, a crime thriller from New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.

The Kitchen is a classic mob story that takes place in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen and follows a group of Irish mobsters who are sent to prison, prompting their wives to take over the organized crime operation and become more ruthless and vicious than their gangster husbands ever were.

Based on a 2014 comic book series, it will mark the directorial debut of Straight Outta Compton writer, Andrea Berloff, who is also penning the script.

Don’t know about you, but when it comes to Tiffany’s takeover, “we ready!”