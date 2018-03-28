For the last two days I haven’t been able to sleep. I’ve been rocking back and forth in agony, sipping on Lemonade (pun intended) and listening to Pretty Hurts on heavy rotation. I’ve been steadily trying to figure out the mystery behind #WhoBitBey. Who is the face-biting hussy who hurt Beyonce, my best friend (in my head.)

After Tiffany Haddish let the cat out the bag, #WhoBitBeyonce gate broke and everyone has been trying to figure out what exactly happened at that industry party.

As any true member of the BeyHive, I snatched off my wig and put on my Nancy Drew, super sleuth cap. I am on a mission to snatch edges and false eyelashes to find out who it may be. I’ve whittled the list of potential suspects down to some suspicious ladies who, in one way or another, have positioned themselves to come for the Queen’s crown.

