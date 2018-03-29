Kimora Lee Simmons realizes that there’s still much more to learn when it comes to honing her craft.

The fashion mogul has been quietly raising her family for the last few years. However, in true Kimora fashion, she’s shaking things up by going back to school. Simmons has enrolled as a business student at the University of Hartford, reports Page Six.

Simmons, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, donned in her college sweatshirt, to share that she’s enrolled at the school and has even had the opportunity to conduct a lecture as well.

“I taught an entrepreneurship/ business class today as well as gave a lecture at University of Hartford, where I’m also a #student,” she shared on Instagram. “Thank you #UHart for having me! I had a great day with you! See you soon!”

READ MORE: Black Twitter is calling Tyrone (Hankerson Jr) and we can’t stop laughing

In an exchange on Instagram with a fan, Simmons said she is pursuing a business degree. With her extensive knowledge as the former CEO/creative director of Baby Phat, Simmons could get enough credits to propel her to senior year. She is a fashion trailblazer who paved a way for other celebrities to create apparel empires

The six-foot-tall, St. Louis native got her start in the fashion industry modeling for Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, before joining forces with her ex-husband Russell Simmons to make the Baby Phat brand an international success.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer defends Bow Wow from haters

Celebs in the Class

Simmons is not the only celeb to go back to school.

Nick Cannon signed up to be a full-time student at Howard University. The comedian and political activist even took a criminal justice class called “Inside Out: Crime and Justice Behind the Wall,” which met at a local D.C. Correctional Treatment Facility.

Swizz Beats graduated from Harvard University’s business school with a MBA and plans to release a documentary called “From the Bronx to Harvard.”

Tyra Banks attended Harvard’s Business School as well. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel originally gave up college for modeling and said that she owed it to herself to finish school.