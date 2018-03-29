The Weeknd is up to old his old antics and it has us at the edge of our seats. This week he posted a mysterious message suggesting his new project is right on the horizon.

According to Billboard, The Weeknd shared a post confirming the new project which is titled My Dear Melancholy. Only problem is that we have no idea if it’s going to be an album, EP, mixtape or playlist.

Sources told Billboard that “Abel is taking it back to his roots,” referring to the gloomy cover art which suggests that the “roots” he’s returning to might be the dark, nocturnal R&B vibe that made the singer famous with his debut mixtape, House of Balloons.

On the artwork, The Weeknd’s face is partially obscured by a dark shadow. His ominous post was succinctly captioned, “tonight.” Further digging proves that the new project will drop at midnight.

The reclusive singer has been building up anticipation for the release over the past few weeks by posting grainy visuals of him in a studio. While he did, in fact, confirm the new project, The Weeknd is still leaving the track list for My Dear Melancholy a surprise until the official release.

In tandem with the new album, a new music video for one of his latest songs may also be close by. He was recently spotted in California shooting a video, according to TMZ.

Fans haven’t heard anything from the Canadian born singer since his 2016’s Starboy and are ready for whatever he has coming next.

Check out the cover art for The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy below.