It was all just “satire.” That’s what Dayanna Volitich, a Florida middle school teacher, called her white supremacist podcast. To the Citrus County School district, it was no laughing matter.

Now, the 25-year-old social studies teacher is out of a job after she submitted her resignation after it was discovered that she was hosting the aptly named podcast called “Unapologetic” under the name “Tiana Dalichov.” Volitich also ran a corresponding Twitter account that was filled with racist and anti-Semitic tweets.

READ MORE: White supremacists targeting more college students than ever

According to CNN, The Citrus County School District removed Volitich from the classroom while it investigated her behavior after The Huffington Post broke the story last month. On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen said in an emailed statement that the district received Volitich’s resignation, but it isn’t final until it’s accepted by the school board.

No denying

Volitich’s attorney, had no comment on his client’s resignation letter. Last month, she confirmed through her attorney that she was the one speaking as Dalichov on the podcast, but claimed her comments were “political satire and exaggeration” and the persona was a “hobby.”

READ MORE: Feds probe Mississippi schools racial imbalance

On the podcast, Volitich openly boasted about bringing her white nationalist beliefs into the classroom and hiding her ideology from administrators. She also said that when parents complained to the school’s principal about how she is injecting political bias into the classroom, Volitich lied to the principal and said it was not true.

Now?

“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum,” she said referring to her own white supremacist statements.

Ok, Dayanna.