Black Lightning has been renewed for a second season on The CW and we couldn’t be more excited by the news.

The series that stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce, a beloved high school principal by day and a masked superhero by night has been heating up Tuesday nights since its premiere in January.

Strengthened by a superb cast including Nafessa Williams (Anissa), Christine Adams (Lynn) and China Anne McClain (Jennifer), the show tackles current social issues like police brutality and gun violence while providing a picture of a beautiful Black family on the small screen.

“I’m not really doing a show about a superhero,” showrunner Salim Akil told Comicbook. “I’m doing a show about a man who has a family and is trying to affect his community. Someone asked me, what’s the most difficult aspect of doing the show, and it really is me coming to terms with that he has powers, because I could write a whole script without him ever using his powers, which nobody wants me to do.”

Jill Scott guest starred on several episodes of Season 1 as ruthless villain, Lady Eve, and watching her portray such a cold-hearted killer was pretty delicious.

Need another reason to watch? Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain as Thunder and Lightning are about as good as it gets when it comes to #Blackgirlmagic. The sisters’ bond is extremely relatable, even if they are grappling with their newfound super powers.

Fans may get even more magic next season if rumors of a Black Lightning/Arrow cross over are true. “Everyone pretends like we’re not going to eventually cross over with Black Lightningbut we’re probably gonna cross over with Black Lightning because that’s just the way that the world works,” Stephen Amell said at Awesome Con. That means we may get to see the girls team up with Megalyn Echikunwoke as “Vixen” next season. YAASS!!!

Now that the show has laid the groundwork of the story throughout the first season, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.