Rapper Meek Mill will remain in jail for now because the judge in the case turned down his bid for release, TMZ is reporting exclusively.

The defense team for the Philadelphia-raised rapper, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has long claimed that Philadelphia Common Please Court Judge Genece Brinkley is biased against Mill because she is infatuated with him.

In December, Newsweek reporter that the FBI is investigating Brinkley’s handling of the case.

History of the case against Meek

The 30-year-old rapper has been in jail since November 2017 serving a two to four year sentence for a probation violation involving a 2017 arrest for popping wheelies and getting into a fight. The arrests were based on probation violations tied to a 2008 sentence for assault, drug and gun possession in Philadelphia.

“This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact that she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta,” the rapper’s defense lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ.

READ MORE: Dear Black Men: You can’t defend Fabolous

Tacopina told the news organization that Brinkley continues to base decisions on perjured testimony from arresting Police Officer Reginald Graham, who the New York Post reported is on a list of officers being watched by the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

READ MORE: Tyrone Hankerson Jr, Howard student in financial aid scandal, says mom taught him to “ball on a budget”

Judge says no bias

Brinkley has defended her decisions via court documents writing there is “zero evidence” that she has ver asked Mill for a shout out and saying there is no reason to recuse herself. She also pointed out that this sentence was handed down after Mill’s fifth probation violation. He has admitted drug use and has violated travel restrictions, according to evidence presented to the judge.

READ MORE: Bridal gown designer Amsale Aberra dies at age 64

Mill won a Billboard award in 2016 for top rap album for “Dreams Worth More than Money.” He continues to be incarcerated at a state prison in Pennsylvania.