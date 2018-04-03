Bridal fashion guru Amsale Aberra, who was the founder of the ready-to-wear bridal line Amsale, died at the age of 64, reports Vogue.

Aberra’s custom bridal line, which made a simple and chic fashion statement for brides to be, become one of the most recognized brands in the fashion industry.

Amsale Aberra pursued fashion after searching the market only to find that understated, gowns were hard to come by in the 1980s. Elaborate gowns were all the rage, and Aberra wanted a dress with simple elegance. And so she decided to create her own.

A native of Abada, Ethopia, Aberra earned a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

She started a modest business in her apartment and later with the help of a wholesaler n 1991, she was able to expand her brand to include bridesmaid dresses, evening gowns and party dresses.

Aberra’s brand will continue thanks to her family’s dedication to her legacy. Aberra is survived by her daughter, musician Rachel Brown, and her husband Neil Brown, Amsale’s CEO.

Margo Lafontaine will reportedly be Amsale Aberra’s successor, Lafontaine is the former senior studio director at Vera Wang.

Brown, who said in a statement: “Amsale was not only an inspiration to the company, but someone who inspired and impacted everyone around her with her strength, kindness, and humility. Working side by side, we spent 360 degrees of our life together, and I know only too well both her creative genius and her infinite goodness. Words cannot express the personal loss that we feel, but we are comforted by the avalanche of support we’ve received and the commitment of our team to carry on Amsale’s legacy.”

Amsale’s Spring 2019 fashion show will take place April 13. It was one of Amsale Aberra’s final requests.