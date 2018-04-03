The first official trailer for the comedy flick has arrived.

The first official trailer for Night School is finally here and September can’t come fast enough for us.

The film is based on a story written by its star, Kevin Hart who will team up with longtime friend and Hollywood “It” girl, Tiffany Haddish for the film based on a band of misfits who enroll in adult education classes in hopes of getting their GEDs.

Kevin’s character needs to earn his diploma to get his life back on track and climb the corporate ladder. Haddish plays his wise-cracking teacher, so expect lots of laughs.

–Tyrone Hankerson Jr, Howard student in financial aid scandal, says mom taught him to “ball on a budget”–

Fans can expect to see some movie magic thanks to director, Malcom D. Lee and producer, Will Packer, who brought us the funniest movie of 2017, Girl’s Trip.

The comedy flick features an all-star cast including Megalyn Echinuwoke, Yvonne Orji, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Ben Schwartz and Romany Malco.

CASTING NEWS: Tiffany Haddish Is Racking Up New Movie Roles

Check out the trailer:

Night School isn’t the only project Haddish has in the pipeline. She’s set to star in Will Packer’s other upcoming flick, The Temp.

Tiff will also be bringing her talents to the small screen alongside Tracy Morgan on TBS’ 2018 project, The Last OG, premiering tonight on TBS.

–There’s no way to defend Fabolous allegedly assaulting Emily B without accepting the fact that you’re an idiot–

According to Variety, she’s also in talks to star in the upcoming film, The Kitchen, directed by Straight Outta Compton screenwriter, Andrea Berloff. If that’s not enough, let’s not forget that she signed a deal with Netflix and just landed a role in the upcoming film, The Lego Movie 2.

Aside from her long list of roles, Tiffany’s autobiography, The Last Black Unicorn, earned her a spot on the New York Times best-seller list.