A shooter at the San Bruno, Calif., headquarters of YouTube wounded three people before turning the gun on herself, police say. The unidentified woman opened fire early Tuesday afternoon sending employees scrambling for safety on the campus of the popular video website.

A 36-year-old man was reported critically wounded, while a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was described as in fair condition, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Each of the victims were transported to San Francisco General Hospital. The shooter was found dead at the scene.

As the shooting unfolded, YouTube employees quickly evacuated the building and got to safety, police said. Police arrived at the site and located the victims and also found the shooter with a gunshot wound. It is unclear if it was self-incflicted, but police did confirm that she is dead.

No motive in the shooting has been described by police, but authorities believe the incident may have been spurred by a domestic dispute.

YouTube producer Todd Sherman described the harrowing scene in a tweet as he was escaping.

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

The first reports of a shooting came in to San Mateo County dispatchers before 1 p.m., according to recorded traffic posted online by Broadcastify.com.

"Shooter. Another party said they spotted someone with a gun. Suspect came from the back patio," the dispatcher said, according to scanner traffic posted online. "Address is 901 Cherry Avenue … Again we have a report of a subject with a gun, they heard seven or eight shots being fired. This would be from the YouTube building." As the reports began to flood dispatchers, a sergeant was heard on the radio taking the call. He told other officers responding or monitoring the situation "to wear their gear." Video from the scene showed people holding their hands over their heads as they left the building, which is located in a suburb south of San Francisco. An employee told the Los Angeles Times that three YouTube buildings — 900, 901 and 1000 Cherry Avenue — had been placed on lockdown. Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

–With reporting by the Associated Press