A 19-year-old man is charged with the homicide in the Milwaukee shooting death of an 18-year-old woman that family members told Fox 6 was an ex-girlfriend.

Kiara Brown was shot to death inside a vehicle on the morning of Monday, March 26th. Marvin Petterson, 19, turned himself in to police the following day.

Petterson initially told police that he took the gun out of the vehicle’s glove box and put it in a cup holder and that it went off when Brown took it out, according to CBS58. Petterson changed his story and later told police that he pointed the gun at Brown’s head and it accidentally went off. Scared, Petterson said he drove the car into an alley and ran off, the station reported.

Petterson has now been charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Family members told the station that Petterson is Brown’s ex-boyfriend and that she had not spoken to him in some time. According to Fox6, she got in his vehicle, but did not expect to ride off with him, family members said.

“It was out of the blue,” Kiara’s mother, Kenisha Brown, told the station. “She didn’t plan on heading anywhere. She thought she was going to come out and go back in and he drove off like, ‘You’re coming with me.’ Why? Why? I’ve got so much anger in me now. It hurts so bad.”

A future stopped short

Brown’s family and friends said she was a fun-loving, hard-working teen who was doing well at Vincent High School. She was due to graduate this spring and hoped to become a model and artist, they told Fox6.

“That was my oldest and that was my heart,” Kenisha Brown told the station. “She was sweet – a happy girl. Everybody loved her. There wasn’t a bad bone in her body. She has thousands of friends – people that loved her.”

“Kiara was my best friend – my only best friend for eight years,” Carissa Bonds told the news organization. “I’m about to graduate for her, go to prom for her. I’m going to live my life for her and she will always live on in my soul.”

“Her personality was beautiful, inside and out,” added Kiara’s mother, Kenisha Brown. “I couldn’t want more. She could’ve made it in anything she wanted to do, and that’s cut short now.”

A go fund me page has been created to help the family with the cost of her funeral/memorial.