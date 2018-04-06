The 411 on Blue Ivy’s fierce fashion game: She has a stylist and personal shopper

Find out how the six-year-old keeps her fashion game on fleek.

Blue Ivy Carter may have uber-famous parents, but she’s already developing her own personal sense of style with a little help from the pros.

The six-year-old has the help of a stylist and a personal shopper, Manuel Mendez, to help keep her style game on point.

Mendez recently revealed that part of his gig includes styling the adorable girl in the impressive ensembles we have seen her flaunting at events like the 2018 Grammys and her grandmother’s Wearable Art Gala.

He used to work as Beyonce’s personal assistant, but was promoted in 2013 to be Blue’s fashion guru making her the most fashionable toddler at just 20 months old.

He also helped style Blue Ivy for her appearance in Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” music video, endless photo shoots, and put together her look for Halloween each year.

No word on how much “creative control” Blue Ivy has when it comes to her outfits, but we’re thinking she’s a baby boss, just like her mama.

It’s also unclear if Mendez currently hash a hand in styling Jay-Z and Beyonce’s 10-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, but we’re guessing that gig is just around the corner once those cuties start hitting the streets with their big sis and superstar parental units.

During a recent interview with David Letterman, Jay-Z revealed a special moment he shared with Blue Ivy.

“Me and my daughter talk. I told her to get in the car the other day cause she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school. And I got in the car and I’m faced this way — I’m just painting the picture of how healthy my children are at this present time — so we’re driving and I just hear a little voice. ‘Dad.’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me.’ She’s 6! ‘It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

We can’t wait to see what kind of family fashion moments are in store when the Carters begin their On The Run II Tour this summer.

