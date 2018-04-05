WATCH: Jay-Z reveals ‘the most beautiful thing’ Blue Ivy ever said to him

The superstar's appearance on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' airs April 6 on Netflix.

It’s almost time for fans to dive deep into Jay-Z’s life when he appears on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The music mogul, husband, and father sat down with the 70-year-old talk show host to talk about everything from family life to his music career and everything in between and we can’t wait to catch the gems he’s dropping when it hits the streaming service at midnight.

The 21-time Grammy winner revealed that time with his daughter, Blue Ivy, is one of his biggest joys in life, and it seems she has already developed a knack for expressing herself.

“I’m not heartbroken at this point in my life. I feel grateful every day. I wake up, I look around, look at my kids, they’re healthy,” he said during the interview.

“Me and my daughter talk. I told her to get in the car the other day cause she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school. And I got in the car and I’m faced this way — I’m just painting the picture of how healthy my children are at this present time — so we’re driving and I just hear a little voice. ‘Dad.’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me.’ She’s 6! ‘It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

Jay-Z and Beyonce are also parents to 10-month old twins, Rumi and Sir, and have carved out a life for themselves on the west coast, where Blue Ivy attends school.

Jay-Z’s appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is part of a star-studded lineup for the series that includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

Jay-Z’s appearance on the show airs April 6 on Netflix.

Check out the clip below: