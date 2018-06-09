If you ever win the lottery, you may want to take a few pointers from the latest Jamaican Super Lotto winner on how to protect your privacy.

Before winning the $1 million (USD) Super Lotto jackpot on May 11, 2018, N. Gray says she was buckling under the weight of massive debt.

However, today the Jamaican resident is a multi-millionaire after officially receiving a massive check from Supreme Ventures Limited at the Spanish Court Hotel in St Andrew, Jamaica, according to the Huffington Post. One thing that sets her apart from most overjoyed winners is her refusal to let her face be seen in public.

READ MORE: TN man kills younger half-brother over a Honey Bun

Grey admits she has a deep fear of getting robbed and in an attempt to avoid having this happen, she’s gone to great lengths to protect her identity. During the ceremony held by the lottery organization, she showed up to greet the press with her face covered in a bright yellow emoji mask and a wig.

“Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets. In other markets, they don’t necessarily do it, but here I think they opt to do it to keep themselves safe,” Simone Clarke-Cooper, assistant vice-president of Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited, the company behind the Super Lotto, told the Jamaica Star. “We are not going to tell them not to do that because their safety is of paramount importance to us as well.”

The video of Gray wearing a mask is doing rounds on social media and has reportedly received more than 3,000 likes on Twitter.

When she spoke to reporters, Gray admitted it was her debt that made her start playing the lottery in January. When asked about her plans, she said that she wants to build a community center for the young people in her neighborhood.

She also plans to invest some of it and treat herself to some travel.

READ MORE: Keegan-Michael Key just got married

While her actions might seem odd and humorous to some, a representative of the company Simone Clarke-Cooper told the media that since Super Lotto started, the winners have regularly worn disguises to protect themselves.

It appears the idea is finally making it’s way to the States, because this past February, the person who won a $560 million lottery prize in America urged the courts to allow her to remain anonymous while claiming her prize too.

Below are some of our favorite Twitter reactions about Gray’s colorful disguise.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

I's dotted and T's crossed, our Super Lotto winner is one step closer to receiving her $180.9 Million. pic.twitter.com/xBD6ytvS8K — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018