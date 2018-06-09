Who does Wendy Williams think she’s fooling showing off feet that look like they belong to a department store mannequin?
Inquiring online minds want to know and Twitter is letting the talk show host have it after a heavily retouched photo surfaced showing Williams’ feet looking as fake as a pair of prosthetic plastic limbs.
The photo, which was taken by renowned Atlanta photographer Robert Ector, became a “hot topic” in itself when folks online launched the hashtag #WendyWilliamsFeet and proceeded to rip her a new pair (no pun intended.)
Even Ector’s own sister, Lana couldn’t help herself from laughing in response to the posts about the “foot gate” picture.
“HOT TOPIC with Wendy Williams!!! Photo by my bro @robertector!! @wendyshow #robertectorphotography SWIPE LEFT for da (tea)” said @lanaectorfit with a tea cup emoji and one sticking out its tongue.
Others were more bold about their opinions and called Williams out.
Wendy Williams girl you good in this picture but baaaaby who you tryna fool we know them feet ARE NOT yours! 😩💀😂🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDDuYIHszO
— Hollywood (@That_Guy_Trei) June 7, 2018
Push THROUGH Wendy!!!! 📷 | @RobertEctor pic.twitter.com/8fOxg8nwqT
— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) June 8, 2018
Barbie feet 😂😂😂😂 RT @SKEJayRogers: Whose feet did you use for this pic, @WendyWilliams? pic.twitter.com/u90uMfEKPX
— Lil Oochie Wally (@SimoneIsyss) June 8, 2018
And after all of this, Williams then posted an ad, telling folks to get their own feet in order.
Make your feet look cute before the start of summer! Try the Amopé Pedi-Perfect. It will help get your feet soft and smooth so you can step out in style and feel confident about the way you look in your shoes! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/VCUkeR4Mj7
— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 7, 2018
While folks took Williams to task, there is good reason why she chose to use embalmed feet instead of her own. Back in 2011, Williams got seared for posting this picture of her real struggle feet.
In all fairness, Williams feet looked that busted because she was dancing her heart out on “Dancing with the Stars” at the time. Looks like she was trying to prevent showing her real stompers again and having the Internet chew her up and out.
We completely understand why.