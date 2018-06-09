Who does Wendy Williams think she’s fooling showing off feet that look like they belong to a department store mannequin?

Inquiring online minds want to know and Twitter is letting the talk show host have it after a heavily retouched photo surfaced showing Williams’ feet looking as fake as a pair of prosthetic plastic limbs.

The photo, which was taken by renowned Atlanta photographer Robert Ector, became a “hot topic” in itself when folks online launched the hashtag #WendyWilliamsFeet and proceeded to rip her a new pair (no pun intended.)

Even Ector’s own sister, Lana couldn’t help herself from laughing in response to the posts about the “foot gate” picture.

“HOT TOPIC with Wendy Williams!!! Photo by my bro @robertector!! @wendyshow #robertectorphotography SWIPE LEFT for da (tea)” said @lanaectorfit with a tea cup emoji and one sticking out its tongue.

Others were more bold about their opinions and called Williams out.