Maria Sharapova released her book, “Unstoppable,” some time ago which talks heavily about the tennis star’s relationship with 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams.

Apparently, Sharapova made some surprising claims that Williams has already dismissed like the fact that Williams was big mad at Sharapova for beating her at Wimbleton in 2004, reports the Atlanta Black Star.

“I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon,” Sharapova wrote. “I think she hated me for taking something that she believed belonged to her.… But mostly, I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She’s never forgiven me for it.”

Williams begs to differ and recently shaded Sharapova by offer her review of the book saying that her allegations were nothing more than mere rumors.

“I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing,” Williams said before she cancelled her French Open appearance.

Eyes on the prize

Williams, a busy new mom and wife, also scoffed at Sharapova’s book saying she was surprised that so much of the book was about her, especially since Sharapova hasn’t beaten Williams since 2004.

And as far as Sharapova’s claims that Williams was crying, Williams clapped back and said it’s a natural emotion that happens to competitive athletes.

“I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss, and that’s what I have seen a lot of people do. I think it’s normal,” Williams said according to Field Level Media. “It’s a Wimbledon final, you know. So, it’s just, like, I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears.”

Sharapova responded to Williams’ claim that her book was somewhat fictious.

“When you’re writing an autobiography, I don’t think there is any reason to write anything that’s not true,” Sharapova told reporters after a quarter-final loss at the Open according to AFP. “I think it would be strange for me not to include someone that I have competed against for so many years.

“And I think we played many matches,” Sharapova said of Williams. “Some of those matches were very defining for me. It would be very strange, I think, if I didn’t write anything about her. I think everyone would ask me questions, as well.”