In a bizarre CNN interview, former NBA star Dennis Rodman broke down in tears and shared hurt feelings about being rejected by President Obama but accepted enough by Trump to help orchestrate a historic meeting with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Monday, reports Daily Mail.

“In my heart and soul, when I first went to North Korea, I was very honored to be selected to go there,” Rodman told CNN.

“Once I went to North Korea I didn’t really understand what the whole situation was as far as being over there. When I met Kim Jong-un, I didn’t know what to expect…but once I got to know the culture over there I felt at home.”

As CNN’s Chris Cuomo tried to keep a straight face, the interview took a turn for the worst as Rodman started crying on air and sharing his hurt feelings about how President Obama rejected his offer to help.

“It’s a great day. I am here to see it. I’m so happy,” the former Chicago Bulls said.

“And Obama did not give me the time of day.”

Rodman said he has received death threats for meeting Kim in North Korea.

“I had to hide out, I couldn’t even go home,” Rodman said.

“I took all those bullets. Everyone came at me and I’m still standing.”

The retired basketball players sported a red MAGA hat and said that Trump said he was “proud of him.”

Last year Rodman urged Trump to reach out to Kim Jong Un to try and make peace with North Korea.

Asked about Trump’s visit to South Korea on Tuesday, Rodman told TMZ Sports that he hopes Donald Trump will take him to negotiations.

“He needs me,” Rodman said.

What’s next? Brunch with Trump, Yeezy and the other Kim?