Lil Wayne has said on more than one occasion that he and his crew will throw hands or shoot if anybody gives them static.

Well Andrew Nunemacher, a Los Angeles night club bouncer sued Wayne saying that he punched him in the face and called him a racial slur when the Cash Money records rapper yelled “F–k you, white boy.”

Part of Wayne’s entourage couldn’t get into the Hyde nightclub after the 2016 BET Awards after party, reports the Atlanta Black Star. That’s when ish got reach, and Nunemacher claimed that Wayne beat him up and threw a glass at his face. He sued Wayne for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and he said he was assaulted because of his “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”

Nunemacher is asking for $25,000 in civil penalties due to personal damages.

Lil Wayne is now in a happier place and may be ready to give up a few dubs after finally settling a financial dispute with Birdman and Cash Money Records, after claiming the record label violated his contract terms and withheld millions of dollars.

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” said Ron Sweeney, Wayne’s attorney.

“In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further. I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

Sources also told the site that Wayne walked away with a settlement upwards of $10 million, but that figure was disputed. Still Nunemacher shouldn’t hold his breath to see any of that cash. Lil Wayne reported said the security guard is lying and his team had to defend themselves, which is why he might have sustained some injuries.