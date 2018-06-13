London Breed has officially became the first Black woman to be elected as San Francisco’s mayor on Wednesday.

Shortly after winning the race, the 43-year-old said to the San Francisco Chronicle, “I’m so hopeful about the future of our city. I’m looking forward to serving as your mayor, and I’m truly humbled and truly honored.”

She added, “Whether you voted for me or not, as mayor I’ll be your mayor, too.”

In a news conference, former state Senator Mark Leno, who conceded the mayoral race, called the Board of Supervisors president a “remarkable young woman.” He added that Breed is “going do a very fine job.”

READ MORE: Dancing doctor being sued for disfiguring patients claims license suspension is ‘racially motivated’

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s report, Leno held a slim lead in the ranked-choice balloting after election night last week, but Breed soon pulled ahead and has steadily widened the gap.

After the sudden death last year of former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee in December, Breed became acting Mayor. The city’s charter mandated that Breed take the city’s top spot because she was the next in the line of succession as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

However, Breed was ousted and replaced during a lively Board of Supervisors meeting by Mark Farrell who was named the new interim mayor in a 6-3 vote after three hours of testimony. The vote had to be done twice because Supervisor Katy Tang withdrew her initial vote of support for Farrell.

During her tenure on the Board, Breed has been credited with being the driving force behind important progressive policies on affordable healthcare, public housing, and environmental justice.

Some believe her removal was due to racism and a desire to remove any advantage she would have had by being listed on the ballot as the incumbent in the upcoming mayoral election. Now, her opponents have no choice but to realize that there is no further debate; Breed is indeed the new mayor.

READ MORE: Brave little boy hid siblings under car after mother fatally shot by carjacker

The board will now be tasked to elect Breed’s replacement as president to finish out the remainder of her term, which ends in January. Breed will also have to appoint her successor for the District Five board seat likely in time for the replacement supervisor to vote on a president.

Raised in the projects by her grandmother, Breed’s story is inspiring countless others who’ve faced similar struggles.

READ MORE: Dancing doctor being sued for disfiguring patients claims license suspension is ‘racially motivated’

Five months ago, Breed invited a group of young girls to the city Department of Election. Ten girls looked upon her on as the future candidate filled out the paperwork required to run for San Francisco’s mayor.

“I wanted these young ladies to know that if I can be mayor, they can be mayor, too,” Breed said.

Here is how folks are reacting to this historic win.

Hope is on the way! Thank you San Francisco. It’s a really big deal that SF elected @LondonBreed as mayor https://t.co/KU6XfLk3De — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 13, 2018

Willie Brown declares London Breed mayor-elect of San Francisco pic.twitter.com/WlQ8RhGl4Z — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) June 6, 2018