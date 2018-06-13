Following a severe knee injury in 2015, former NFL running back Reggie Bush is set to receive over $12 million, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The knee injury took place three years ago at the Edward Jones Dome, which is located in St. Louis. At the time, Bush was a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. In 2016, the now retired football player filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Los Angeles Rams are ordered to pay Reggie Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and 7.5 million in punitive damages. The judge in the case found the Ramsto be “100 percent” liable.

Apparently Bush slipped on an unsafe surface after being pushed out of bound on a punt return, according to The Bleacher Report.

“Safety always has to be a priority during games, during practices,” Bush said Tuesday after the judge ruled in his favor.

He added: “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve seen worse. Football’s a rough sport. It’s already as brutal as it can possibly be. We don’t need any concrete or anything else out there that can make it even worse for guys. They’ve got enough to worry about with other guys trying to take their heads off.”

A Rams spokesperson declined to comment on the verdict. However, the team’s lawyer Dan Allmayer said the Rams shouldn’t be held responsible for Bush’s knee injury, before adding that they plan to file a motion for a new trial.

“I’m very happy with the verdict,” Bush told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The people spoke and decided very fairly.”

The University of Southern California grad officially retired back in December. The 33-year-old currently works as an analyst for the NFL Network.

Congratulations to Bush and his financial win. This decision has the potential to change the way the game protects its players.