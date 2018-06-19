The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired on Monday night and Tiffany Haddish hosted the most entertaining installment ever.

Right from the start, it was clear this show would be a lot blacker than usual, and not only because Haddish was at the helm.

Here are 7 of the best and blackest moment of the night:

Black Panther Opening.

MTV recreated the incredible challenge for the throne scene in Black Panther and added a few twists. Chadwick Boseman was equally sexy and hilarious as he faced off against Haddish. Lil Rel Howery, Queen Latifah, Angela Bassett, and Jada Pinkett Smith made cameos and had us laughing from jump with jokes like, “Your legs smell good. Like coconut butter and $700 million.”

Tiffany Haddish as Cardi B.

Haddish opened the show with her own version of Cardi’s B hit, “Bodak Yellow” and it was awesome. Even though the performance left her a bit out of breath, her verses were fantastic. She donned the same style dress Cardi wore for her baby bump reveal on SNL and pretended to get pregnant by looking into Michael B. Jordan‘s eyes.

Kim Kardashian West continues cultural appropriation tour.

File this one under one of the “most shocking” moments because I paused my screen and rewound three times to make sure that my eyes weren’t deceiving me. When Tiffany caddish started teasing the Kardashian family during her opening monologue, the camera panned to some beautiful braids that were unfortunately affixed to Kim’s head. Did she really? Yup.

Black Panther won big.

The Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel hit was the big winner of the night, nabbing four awards including “Best Movie.” It’s star, Chadwick Boseman won for “Best Performance in a Movie” and “Best Hero” and Michael B. Jordan took home the trophy for “Best Villain.”

Boseman dedicated his award to Waffle House Hero.

When Chadwick Boseman won the award fro “Best Hero” he took time to honor a real-life hero, James Shaw Jr. He gave the man who disarmed a shooter at a Waffle House the recognition he deserves saying, ” “It’s greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life … He fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives.”

Chloe x Halle killed it.

The singing sister duo and Grownish stars took the stage for a rendition of “The Kids Are Alright” and it was one of our favorite moments of the night.The siblings perfected every note and provided a break from all the laughs.

Bae disses Roseanne.

Just when we though we had run out of reasons to swoon over Michael B. Jordan, the actor took a much-deserved dig at Roseanne Barr while accepting his award for Best Villain. “I am shocked that I won … I thought Roseanne had this in the bag,” he quipped with a sexy smith on his face.