Michael B. Jordan’s epic portrayal of the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther had us quoting cult-like one-liners from the bad boy, so it was no surprise when he secured the MTV Movie & TV Awards prize for being the king of mean.

But Jordan said he was surprised and joked that he thought for sure Roseanne Barr’s recent racist rants earned her the 2018 accolade.

“I am shocked that I won this award for best villain, I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag, you know” Michael B. Jordan joked to a collective oooh from the audience.

That was a true gut-punch from the Creed 2 star and one that is well deserved after Barr tanked her career and the Roseanne show after she unleashed a series of racist tweets targeting Valerie Jarrett, calling the former Obama advisor an ape.

And clearly Michael B. Jordan is the king of clapbacks.

Last month, Jordan was not in the mood to exchange the Wakanda greeting with a “colonizer” during an interview with an Australian journalist.

The brief clip, which has been making the social media rounds, starts with Jordan asking journalist Maude Garrett if she has seen Black Panther. Garrett responds in the affirmative and goes the extra mile by offering up the arms across the chest Wakanda salute.

Mistake.

Jordan does not return the greeting, so Garrett does it again. Jordan, with an unmistakable look of annoyance on his face says “I ain’t from Wakanda.” Unfortunately, the clip ends there, and we’re not able to see the interviewer’s reaction to that solid fact.

Why is Jordan this way? In any event, we’re so here for it!

In contrast, Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman gave his movie award to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. So, Jordan should just mail his villain award to Roseanne. It only seems right.