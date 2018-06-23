Tons of celebrities like DJ Khaled, Angela Rye, Will.i.am, and Luke James were out on Friday for Culture Creators Third Annual ‘Innovators & Leaders’ Awards Brunch and TheGrio was on deck for the fabulous festivities at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
Celebrities and industry insiders gathered at the star-studded event sponsored by Rémy Martin, The Mane Choice, Morgan Stanley, and Beats by Dreto celebrate this year’s honorees including black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, journalist, Jemele Hill and EPIC Records President, Sylvia Rhone among others. The room was filled with lots of love and laughter as attendees discussed issues affecting our community, and the need for more of our youth to get into the technology space.
Stars like Tank, Waka Flocka Flame, Las Alonso, Warryn Campbell, Tina Sumpter, and Richard Brooks among others hit the super sexy red carpet before heading to the garden area for donuts and Bellinis before heading inside for the awards ceremony, hosted by A.J. Calloway and Tanika Ray.
Culture Creators stands out as a beacon within African American culture. It honors the contributions, accolades, and achievements of the community’s most inspiring, inimitable, and influential voices. Moreover, it reflects upon the never-ending devotion of these individuals to uplift a younger generation. The spirit is passed on for every subsequent generation to venture further and break even more ground. In years past, the “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch has celebrated everyone from Kevin Liles, Tiffany Haddish, and Charlamagne Tha God to Yvette Noel-Schure.
Check out the full list of honorees:
Innovators & Leaders Award 2018
Icon Award
Sylvia Rhone
President, Epic Records
The Defiance Award
Media
Jemele Hill
Chief Correspondent & Sr. Columnist, The Undefeated ESPN
Business
Lauren Wesley Wilson
President ColorComm, Inc.
Dance/Art
Fatima Robinson
Choreographer & Director
Fashion
Brea Stinson
Owner & Fashion Designer, STINSON HAUS
Film & Television
Charles D. King
Founder & CEO, MACRO
Kenya Barris
Writer & Producer, Creator of “Black-ish”
Finance
Rashaun Williams
General Partner, MVP All-Star Fund
Music
Shawn Gee
President, Live Nation Urban
Tunji Balogun
Co-Founder, Keep Cool/EVP, A&R RCA Records
Public Relations
Jana Fleishman
EVP Media & Strategic Development, Roc Nation
Social Activism
Kristi Henderson
Co-Founder, WEEN
Sports
Carlos Fleming
Partner & Head of Sports Talent Marketing, WME
Technology
Rodney Williams
CEO & Co-Founder, LISNR