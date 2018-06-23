Tons of celebrities like DJ Khaled, Angela Rye, Will.i.am, and Luke James were out on Friday for Culture Creators Third Annual ‘Innovators & Leaders’ Awards Brunch and TheGrio was on deck for the fabulous festivities at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Celebrities and industry insiders gathered at the star-studded event sponsored by Rémy Martin, The Mane Choice, Morgan Stanley, and Beats by Dreto celebrate this year’s honorees including black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, journalist, Jemele Hill and EPIC Records President, Sylvia Rhone among others. The room was filled with lots of love and laughter as attendees discussed issues affecting our community, and the need for more of our youth to get into the technology space.

Stars like Tank, Waka Flocka Flame, Las Alonso, Warryn Campbell, Tina Sumpter, and Richard Brooks among others hit the super sexy red carpet before heading to the garden area for donuts and Bellinis before heading inside for the awards ceremony, hosted by A.J. Calloway and Tanika Ray.

Culture Creators stands out as a beacon within African American culture. It honors the contributions, accolades, and achievements of the community’s most inspiring, inimitable, and influential voices. Moreover, it reflects upon the never-ending devotion of these individuals to uplift a younger generation. The spirit is passed on for every subsequent generation to venture further and break even more ground. In years past, the “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch has celebrated everyone from Kevin Liles, Tiffany Haddish, and Charlamagne Tha God to Yvette Noel-Schure.

Check out the full list of honorees:

Innovators & Leaders Award 2018

Icon Award

Music

Sylvia Rhone

President, Epic Records

The Defiance Award

Media

Jemele Hill

Chief Correspondent & Sr. Columnist, The Undefeated ESPN

Business

Lauren Wesley Wilson

President ColorComm, Inc.

Dance/Art

Fatima Robinson

Choreographer & Director

Fashion

Brea Stinson

Owner & Fashion Designer, STINSON HAUS

Film & Television

Charles D. King

Founder & CEO, MACRO

Kenya Barris

Writer & Producer, Creator of “Black-ish”

Finance

Rashaun Williams

General Partner, MVP All-Star Fund

Music

Shawn Gee

President, Live Nation Urban

Tunji Balogun

Co-Founder, Keep Cool/EVP, A&R RCA Records

Public Relations

Jana Fleishman

EVP Media & Strategic Development, Roc Nation

Social Activism

Kristi Henderson

Co-Founder, WEEN

Sports

Carlos Fleming

Partner & Head of Sports Talent Marketing, WME

Technology

Rodney Williams

CEO & Co-Founder, LISNR