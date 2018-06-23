Young staffers in President Trump’s administration are making a startling confession: They’re having a tough time dating in D.C.

According to a Politico story, more than 30 current and ex-staff say they are ripped online by prospective suitors, or just flat out rejected once someone learns they work in the White House.

“You do the small-talk thing, and you have a very good conversation, and then they might say, ‘You didn’t vote for Trump, right?'” said a 31-year-old female administration official to Politico . “As soon as I say, ‘Of course I did,’ it just devolves into all-caps ‘HOW COULD YOU BE SUCH A RACIST AND A BIGOT?’ And ‘You’re going to take away your own birth control.'”

She also said in a recent online exchange, a potential date asked, “Do you rip babies from their mothers and then send them to Mexico?”

Another possible match on the dating app, Bumble told her, “Thanks but no thanks. Just Googled you and it said you were a mouthpiece for the Trump administration. Go f— yourself.”

One male former White House staffer said while he’s able to “hook up” with women, he has to be careful “broaching the Trump stuff.”

“I just know that going in, I need to be able to get it out at the right time and not get it out too early to the point where it’s like, ‘Hey, I worked for Trump, you should stop talking to me,’ but late enough in that eventually they know that there is this information floating out there that I worked for this guy and hopefully you have now seen that I’m not a horrible person and we can go further with this,” he said.

Other staffers are preferring to date each other. This includes staffers Trump’s executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout and her boyfriend, Ben Schramm, who works at the Pentagon.

Another couple is Giovanna Coia, a White House press assistant and cousin of Kellyanne Conway, and her boyfriend, John Pence, the deputy executive director for Trump’s campaign committee who also happens to be Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew.

A former Trump aide has this take: “My grandmother used to joke that the key to dating is to just be interesting, and I think working in President Trump’s White House is the definition of interesting,” he said.