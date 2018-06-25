Sunday, Michelle Kenney and Antwon Rose Sr. did what no parent should ever have to do and attended the wake of their 17-year-old son, Antwon Rose II.

Right before they left for the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead, Pennsylvania, the grieving couple decided to sit down with ABC News to break their silence about the loss of their son and the police officer who fatally shot him last week in a suburb of Pittsburgh.

“He murdered my son in cold blood,” Kenney told ABC News exclusively.

“If he has a son, I pray his heart never has to hurt the way mine does,” Kenney said of the police officer. “But I think he should pay for taking my son’s life. I really do.”

Kenney wants the public to know her son traveled around the world, taught himself to ski and play hockey and had dreams of becoming a chemical engineer or a lawyer.

READ MORE: ICE denies Foxy Brown’s father re-entry into U.S. from Trinidad

“I knew Antwon was destined for greatness. I told him that all the time,” she said. “I figured he either was going to be an engineer who designed something that changed the world, or he was going to have a case that changed the world. I never knew that he would be the victim of a homicide and change the world. It’s just unimaginable.”

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing the family confirmed he will be contacting county, state and federal officials and press for criminal charges against East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld directly after the funeral that same day.

READ MORE: White student who lied about being raped by Black man gets paltry jail sentence

Allegheny County Police Department, is investigating Antwon’s death, and released a statement saying that Rosfeld pulled the car over because it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.

Merritt says that the family will also discuss civil litigation as well as civil rights violations in the aftermath of Antwon’s death.

READ MORE: Fired waitress in viral ‘n—–r hunting’ video kicked out of Air Force

“The family hopes [Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala] will conduct a fair and thorough investigation leading to criminal charges, but they feel there will be a bias with the DA’s office, and the investigation will be better handled by state or federal law officials,” he explained.

No criminal charges have yet been filed against Officer Rosfeld, 30, who was hired by East Pittsburgh in mid-May but only sworn in an hour before the shooting.