Just call Meek Mill the comeback kid who is now riding high after the BET Awards on Sunday. He also made an impromptu performance at an LA night club, reports Page Six.

Mill is still fighting his legal case but he’s not slowing down after his April prison release. The rapper surprised a supportive crowd and wore a T-Shirt “Guilty Until Proven Innocent,” which is a clear message about his legal woes that has him battling an almost 20-year-old case.

At the BET Awards, the crowd went crazy when Meek Mill delivered a powerful performance of his latest single, “Stay Woke,” a song inspired by his incarceration and recent release from prison. He donned a hoodie that featured XXXtentacion, the 20-year-old rapper who was shot and killed last week, as well as Jimmy Woppo, who was also shot to death last week.

Since his release in April, Mill has been an outspoken advocate for prison reform.

Within hours of his release, Meek Mill sat down with NBC’s Lester Holt for an exclusive interview about this incarceration, plans for the future and how he wants to help other men caught up in the jaws of the criminal justice system.

He told Holt, “I don’t feel free. I haven’t felt free since I caught this case at the age of 19 and I’m 30 now.”

Prosecutors have agreed that Mill should have a new trial in the case, but Judge Genece Brinkley is not budging. Reports have suggested her tough stance on the rapper is rooted in a personal grudge but that has not been proven.

Brinkley sent Mill to prison in 2017 for two to four years on a probation violation tied to a 2007 arrest, but the sentence was tossed in April after the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said the arresting officer had a history of performance problems.

Still, the case looks likely to continue in Pennsylvania Supreme Court.