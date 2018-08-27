The trailer for the HBO crime drama, True Detective was released on Sunday and fans are excited to see Mahershala Ali taking a leading role in the macabre mystery series.

—Gaming community mourns loss of promising player Elijah Clayton after fatal shooting in Florida—

The Oscar-winning Moonlight actor tackles the role of a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas in the heart of the Ozarks, and delves into a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” the network said in a statement.

Ali will play police detective Wayne Hays, who is investigating a child kidnapping case in the Ozarks.

The trailer opens with Mahershala Ali eerily narrating.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me,” Ali says.

“Things I’ve seen. Things I know. Wouldn’t do anything but cause harm.”

That’s enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand at attention! He continues:

Ali’s character transitions from young to old man as Ali expands his acting chops by giving us some true range.

—Police officer acquitted after killing Black man seeking help to teach training class—

Series creator/director Nic Pizzolatto told Variety: “Every place we look tells a story about the people that have been there, are there now, and are no longer there. And I feel like that kind of texture and the dimensionality enhances the character and the mystery that drive what we do.”

Season three of the HBO series will also feature Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo.

“Nic has written truly remarkable scripts,” said HBO president Casey Bloys. “With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of ‘True Detective.’”

We look forward to seeing Mahershala Ali in True Detective in January 2019. Will you be watching?