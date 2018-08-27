People have taken to social media to send their condolences to a dedicated gamer identified as Elijah Clayton, a 21-year-old gamer known as Trueboy, or simply True who was killed Sunday during a deadly Madden NFL tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

The disturbing turn of events, which claimed the lives of two people, unfolded in realtime across the video game livestream. Gunfire rang out inside a restaurant where Electronic Arts was holding a Madden 2019 NFL tournament. On one heavily circulate video, Clayton, could be seen playing the game and smiling just moment before a red laser was centered on his chest and gunshots erupted.

The Sheriff’s department identified the shooter as David Katz, a 24-year-old gamer from Baltimore.

As many as 11 people were reported injured during the shooting and taken to area hospitals. The shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, BuzzFeed reports

Clayton’s friends confirmed his death in tributes across social media. The names of the deceased have yet to be released by police. Late Sunday night Clayton’s former high school, Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles, released a statement praising him, calling Clayton, a “sweet, well-mannered young man,” a “dedicated student,” and “a great teammate to the football family.”

Calabasas High School, another high school Clayton attended after leaving Chaminade in 2013, also released a statement, and sent condolences to his family. Clayton was a former football player.

Shay Kivlen referred to Clayton as his brother.

“One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile,” he tweeted.

RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. pic.twitter.com/Balk88T1ES — Kiv (@young_kiv) August 26, 2018

“He was a True Champion from day one,” one person wrote, sharing an Instagram photo of Clayton’s first Madden tournament.

Another victim tweeted out a pic saying he was heading into surgery.

The Jacksonville Sherriff’s department is still investigating although they believe at this time that Katz acted alone.

“We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference. “We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene.”